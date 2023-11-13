Low-Flying Helicopters Surveying Power Lines Along Southwest Corridor

It was hard not to hear the helicopters hovering along the Southwest Corridor this weekend -- and there's a reason for the noisy nuisances.

And apparently the helicopters are surveying power lines along the Southwest Corridor, and have been doing it along other Amtrak routes in other places such as Pawtucket, Attleboro and elsewhere.

And having a low-flying helicopter on Veterans Day was not the greatest idea...

And the helicopter wind was messing with the foliage, too.

 

