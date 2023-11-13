Low-Flying Helicopters Surveying Power Lines Along Southwest Corridor

It was hard not to hear the helicopters hovering along the Southwest Corridor this weekend -- and there's a reason for the noisy nuisances.



And apparently the helicopters are surveying power lines along the Southwest Corridor, and have been doing it along other Amtrak routes in other places such as Pawtucket, Attleboro and elsewhere.

Don’t worry - the chopper was hired by Amtrak to survey the poles that support the power lines for trains in the Northeast Corridor via @universalhub pic.twitter.com/m4M8qHXDdl — Jamaica Plain News (@02130News) November 11, 2023

And having a low-flying helicopter on Veterans Day was not the greatest idea...

Video does not capture how low & loud @Amtrak helicopter is over Forest Hills @MBTA. As someone who lived thru #Boston Marathon manhunt and regular neighborhood tv copters, this is wildly disruptive. So little thought about PTSD. h/t @universalhub https://t.co/vamPp4lewP pic.twitter.com/NkTcG2h92A — Rev. Laura Everett (@RevEverett) November 12, 2023

And the helicopter wind was messing with the foliage, too.

Heli is going around Jamaica Plain ruining the fall foliage! pic.twitter.com/KA1MNVyikN — Shawn Sustainability (@Windtrain1) November 12, 2023