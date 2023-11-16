Help Police ID Three Men in Connection to Shooting Death of Dog at Mildred Hailey Apartments

Boston Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify three individuals and a motor vehicle in relation to a shooting death of a dog that occurred at the Mildred Hailey Apartments.



The incident occurred around 4:17 pm on October 19, 2023.

According to a police report, the dog's owner told police that they got off the elevator with their dog and was walking to their apartment when they heard a loud bang causing the dog to run down the stairs, reported CBS. Then the owner heard two more bangs. The dog's owner then grabbed the dog, went back to their apartment, and realized the dog had been shot.

The dog's owner told police they didn't see who shot the dog, according to the police report, and police found spent bullet casings at the scene.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police District E-13 Detectives at 617-343-5628. Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).