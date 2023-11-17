Jamaica Plain Fiddler Celebrating Her 18th Birthday in Style by Performing at a Night Club

Jamaica Plain fiddler Micah John will be celebrate her 18th birthday in a unique way -- by performing at Club Passim with friends and mentors.



John answered questions from Jamaica Plain News about how she started playing the fiddle, who inspired her, and finding the "pocket" with other musicians.

Q: At what age did you start playing fiddle?

John: I started playing fiddle when I had just turned 9. I'd been wanting to learn for a while, and a family friend offered me her childhood fiddle. Around the same time, I met Bronywn Keith-Hynes, who was studying at Berklee and living just a few blocks away in JP. I started taking lessons with her, and I studied with her for much of the last 9 years. Bronwyn has since moved to Nashville, is now the fiddler for Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, and was just nominated for a Grammy!

Q: Are your parents or siblings musical?

A: Yes! Mom plays upright bass and sings, Dad plays guitar, and my little sister plays guitar, uke, and sings as well.

Q: What made you want to play the fiddle?

A: When I was 3-years-old, my parents took me to Club Passim to see the fantastic multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Jake Armerding. My parents tell me that mid-show, while Jake was shredding a fiddle tune, I looked at them, pointed at Jake, and said "I wanna do that!"

Q: What do you like best about playing the fiddle?

A: I play a lot of old-time fiddle these days, and I love finding the "pocket" with other musicians (especially other fiddlers). Really getting into a tune and having a solid, locked-in groove is the most fun! It is a moment of intense connection with both the music and with the other musicians.

Q: Are you a soloist or in a specific band?

A: Both! My main project these days is my duo - Micah John & Lillian Chase - and I play solo shows from time-to-time. I have also fronted several ad hoc bluegrass bands over the past several years, and most recently I have been performing as a sideman to the incredible Antje Duvekot.

Q: How would you describe your style of music?

A: I play a range of different styles, but currently I'm playing a lot of old-time, singer-songwriter, folk, and American Roots stuff!

Q: Are you planning on attending college?

A: Yes! I'm in the middle of the application process right now.

Q: What would you like to do professionally after college?

A: Whether performing and touring, recording, teaching, working as a sound engineer, running a venue, or doing booking/tour management, I hope to continue pursuing music professionally.

Q: What else would you like people to know about you?

A: When not playing music, I am happiest outside, in nature, breathing fresh air.

Click here for tickets to John's December 1st show at Club Passim.