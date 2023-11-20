Brookline-Jamaica Plain Cheerleading Team Needs Help Getting to Nationals

The Brookline-Jamaica Plain Patriots cheerleading team qualified for the Cheer & Dance Nationals in Florida in December -- and they need help to get there.



There are eight girls on the team, many of who have been with the program since they were 5-years-old, said the cheerleading team's coach Gail Flattes. Along with the eight cheerleaders, there are also four coaches and four support staff who are headed to Nationals in Orlando, Florida from Dec. 4-8.

To help out the team please click here for its GoFundMe page.