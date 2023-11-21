Shea Butter Smoothies Bringing Fresh Fruit Smoothies, Pressed Juice and More to Centre Street

From the sign on the door, it appears that Shea Butter Smoothies will be opening on Centre Street where FoMu had resided.



Fruit smoothies, protein smoothies, fresh pressed juice, and acai bowls, are some of the menu items that Shea Butter Smoothies serves at its first location in Dorchester on Morrissey Boulevard.

As for prices, fruit smoothies are $8.50 for 16 oz and $12 for 24 oz; power up smoothies are $10 for 16 oz and $13 for 24 oz. Fresh pressed juice (no water or sugar added) is $8.75 for 16 oz. There are numerous vegan options.

Fun-named smoothies include Bad & Boujee (banana, mango, pineapple, strawberry, honey, and coconut water); Big Papi (banana, strawberry, peanut butter, chocolate protein, and almond milk); Jolly Green Giant (banana, cucumber, spinach, vanilla protein, and almond milk); I Got The Blues (banana, blueberry, kiwi, spirulina, chia seed, Greek yogurt, and honey)

Acai bowls can have one of four bases: either spirulina, pitaya, acai, or cacao.

Click here for a full menu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shea Butter Smoothies (@sheabuttersmoothies)