JP Holiday Light Show (with Music and Fabled White Squirrel!) Begins Dec. 2 with Debut Party

The annual Jamaica Plain Holiday laser light show will kickoff this year on December 2, with a debut party featuring a Boston Children's Chorus concert, and more.



The show will project several stories high onto the steeple of Jamaica Plain's First Baptist Church (633 Centre St.) -- and for the first time ever, it will include music.

The show plays nightly on the hour and half hour between 5 and 8 pm, from December 2 to January 6, 2024. Viewers scan a QR code displayed between shows as the show projects onto the steeple, and listen to accompanying music on their mobile device.

Everyone is invited to the debut party on Dec. 2 from 4 to 6 pm, which will include a short concert by the Boston Children’s Chorus and light refreshments from the Blue Frog Bakery before viewing the show.

The show was created by artist Diego Delmar and will feature the elusive and fabled white squirrel of Jamaica Plain. The show this year is approximately eight minutes long. A countdown and QR code are displayed between shows.