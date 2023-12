Just in time for the holiday season is a new store on Walk Hill Street offering DIY craft workshops for adults and kids.



Yocoya opened at 12A Walk Hill Street at the end of October, and is offering workshops on making rugs, wreaths, candles, decorative doormats, stockings, ornaments, and more. You can also bring your gifts in to be wrapped professionally for a fee. Visit their Instagram page for more info on prices and workshops.