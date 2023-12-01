Lottery Application for New Income Restricted Units on Washington Street Available Starting Dec. 4

The lottery application for 46 income restricted units in a new Washington Street apartment building meant for people formerly homeless and families with a range of incomes will be available starting Dec. 4.



Applications will be available for 60 days starting Dec. 4, and ending on Feb. 4, 2024.

The 46 units are part of a 202-unit supportive housing development at 3368 Washington St. created by Pine Street Inn and The Community Builders.

The 46 units part of the lottery consist of 24 studios, 19 one-bedroom apartments, two two-bedroom units, and one three-bedroom apartment, with all of them being 60% to 80% area median income (AMI):

(2) Studio - $1,402 - Income Restricted at 60% AMI

(22) Studio - $2,078 - Income Restricted at 80% AMI

(4) One Bedroom - $1,503 - Income Restricted at 60% AMI

(15) One Bedroom - $2,227 - Income Restricted at 80% AMI

(1) Two Bedroom - $1,803 - Income Restricted at 60% AMI

(1) Two Bedroom - $2,672 - Income Restricted at 80% AMI

(1) Three Bedroom - $2,083 - Income Restricted at 60% AMI

Minimum incomes do not apply to households with housing assistance such as Section

8, MRVP, or VASH, or for the units in this development that include a project-based voucher. The minimum income for a studio apartment is $42,060 for 60% AMI and $62,340 for 80% AMI. The other minimum and maximum incomes can be seen in this chart:

Applications are available in person or can be requested via email by visiting www.3368washington.com.



Informational meetings about the housing lottery and building will be held on Dec. 20, 2023, from 4 to 7 pm at Amory Street Apartments (125 Amory St. Boston, MA 02119) and

Jan. 18, 2024, from 4 to 7 pm at the Jamaica Plain Branch Library (30 South St., Jamaica Plain).

You can also join virtually, too, through the following links: December 20, 2023 and January 18, 2024.

Applications must be submitted online or postmarked no later than Feb. 4, 2024 and mailed to 125 Amory St. Boston, MA 02119.