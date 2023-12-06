Don’t Miss the Cookie Swap at the Connolly Library

Do you have a favorite cookie recipe that you'd like to share? Or maybe you've been wanting to find new cookie recipes. Then you'll want to participate in the Cookie Swap at the Connolly Branch Library.



Chris Helms

Bring in some of your favorite cookies, and you'll leave with more cookies and new recipes. Coffee, tea, and hot chocolate will be served.

Everyone is welcome -- non-bakers are invited to attend and sample the treats. If you do want to bring cookies, please email Nic at connolly@bpl.org to ensure there will be a variety of cookies.

The cookie swap will be on Monday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 pm at the Connolly Library (433 Centre St.).