Come and Sing with SingPositive: Intergenerational Community Jamaica Plain Choir

SingPostive is an intergenerational community choir based in Jamaica Plain, directed by Lexi Ugelow and Lysander Jaffe -- and community members are encouraged to participate.

Joel Sindelar founded the choir in 2012, and it has since grown into a vibrant community where singers of all ages make music together. We sing fun, eclectic music from many different styles, from folk to world to musical theatre and R&B, and we offer musical programming for the whole family, including Kids Choir, ukulele class, and supervised playground time for younger children during the Adult Choir portion of rehearsal. Kids younger than 3 join for free!

Frequently Asked Questions:

Where and when?

We rehearse at Spontaneous Celebrations Sunday afternoons, 4-6 pm. Spring semester runs February 25-May 19, with a concert on May 19

How do I sign up?

You can register at this link. Tuition costs are flexible and scholarships available. Register and pay by February 10 for our Early Bird Discount.

Will we perform?

We will perform at Wake Up The Earth Festival on March 5,and we'll have a final concert at Spontaneous Celebrations on May 19.

I don’t read music, can I still join?

Yes! We welcome singers of all ages and abilities, and we provide practice recordings of all our songs online.

What does SP sound like?

Check out our fall 2019 live concert (pre-pandemic), or this virtual choir collaboration Deseram Non Numquam (watch to the end for a surprising twist!)

I’m not sure if it’s for me, can I try it out?

We have two open rehearsals, February 25 and March 3.

For more information visit www. singpositive.us or email lysander.jaffe@gmail.com.