Threepeat! Luna and Charlie Most Popular Girls and Boy Dog Names in Boston

For the third year in a row Luna and Charlie are the most popular girl and boy dog names!

In fact, Bostonians preferred the same dog names in 2023 as they did for 2022. The Top 10 lists for 2023 for both boy and girl dog names all appeared in 2022's Top 25 girl and boy dog names.

2023's Top 10 girl dog names

Luna Bella Daisy Lucy Rosie Penny Lola Stella Millie Winnie

2023's Top 10 boy dog names

Charlie Teddy Max Milo Cooper Leo Finn Winston Oliver Ollie

Naming your dog is important, as is licensing your canine. The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s Animal Care and Control Division wants city dog owners to remember that the annual deadline for licensing their pets is March 31. All dogs in Boston require a new license each year.

"Licensing your pet is not only a legal requirement, but it also serves as their identification," said Alexis Trzcinski, the Director of Animal Care and Control. "We always advise pet owners that having a license provides a quicker way for them to be reunited with you if they get lost."

All dog owners must license their dogs by March 31, 2024.

Dogs must be licensed if they are older than six months.

Owners must provide a copy of their dog’s current rabies certificate.

For spayed and neutered pets, owners must submit proof of spaying or neutering if they have not done so previously.

Licensing fees are $15 for a neutered male or spayed female or $30 for an intact male or female.

The dog licensing fee is waived for service animals and residents age 70 and older.

Owners must also pay any outstanding Animal Care and Control fines. The fine for an unlicensed dog is $50.

For an in-depth guide on dog licensing, including a link to license your dog online, visit Animal Care and Control’s how-to article. Please call 617-635-5348 or email animalcontrol@boston.gov with any questions about the licensing process or to update your information in the database.

Boston is also hosting a series of dog licensing and pet vaccine clinics from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturdays from March 2 to June 15 at seven BCYF community centers. For details, fees, and locations please visit boston.gov/animals, or call 617-635-1800.