Momo Masala Now Serving Nepali and Indian Food in Hyde Square

Jamaica Plain's newest restaurant is Momo Masala, now serving up Nepali and Indian food, adding another food option to Hyde Square.



As its name advertises, the restaurant features momos, which are a type of steamed dumpling in Tibetan and Nepali cuisine, and on the streets of Kathmandu. Momos are served steamed, fried, or soupor chili (chili is steamed and cooked with onion, tomato and green pepper, according to the restaurant's menu). There are eight different types of momos on the menu including a hariwali momo masala, which includes chopped spinach; and a tandoori momo, which includes Himalayan spices and masala.

Along with momos, the menu is varied with lots of options for vegan and vegetarians (cauliflower, eggplant, potatoes, chickpeas, tofu, paneer) and non-vegetarian (shrimp, goat, chicken, lamb) with tikka saag, rogan josh, vindaloo, curry, and korma varieties. There are also breads and desserts.

The "international" section of the menu includes goa curry shrimp, which is "famous shrimp curry of Goa, prepared with freshly ground coconut and an array of masterfully blended spices," and saffron lamb curry.

Momo Masala is the latest restaurant to open in Hyde Square. Mario's opened at the end of 2023, Nicole's opened last month, Across The Border and Mike and Patty's opened in 2022. And an arepa and empanadas restaurant is coming soon just several feet away from Momo Masala.

Momo Masala is located at 2 Perkins St., where The Haven once resided.