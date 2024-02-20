Survivors of Narcissism, Yoga Classes, and Pro-Unionization: Signs Found on Poles in Jamaica Plain…

Sign. Sign. Everywhere a sign. There are a lot of poles throughout Jamaica Plain -- and there are a lot of signs posted on them. Signs about equity, equality, concerts, farmers markets, exercise classes, dance classes, out-of-date meetings, and a lot more.

Here are just several of the signs throughout Centre Street:

Advertisements for yoga classes and concerts on street poles are ubiquitous.

Teaching is a stressful job -- go running!

A community campaign message to the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation to listen to its tenants' demands.

#Intersex

Ah yes, there are always signs asking to take one of the torn pieces of paper so you remember to do something after you see the sign -- register, call, email, write...

A pro-union sign -- encouraging Amazon employees to unionize.

A Spanish advertisement for one of the city's reimagining White Stadium meetings -- which took place last year.

An upcoming concert for Jamaica Plain-based nonprofit Ethos.

Remember the Jamaica Plain Farmers Market is behind the Bank of American on Saturday from 12 to 3 pm.

Narcissists are soul-sucking jerks.

An advertisement for a BalletRox event.

Not sure what's going on this one.

Plan ahead for this April 16-19 BalletRox event at Spontaneous Celebrations.

Info, location and schedules for Ethos' LGBTQ Community Cafe.

 

