JP Library Exhibit: Keddy’s ‘Women’s Work’ Exhibit Highlights Significance of Women’s Labor During Last 150 Years

The newest art exhibit at the Jamaica Plain Branch Library Jane Keddy's Women’s Work.



Jane Keddy is a versatile artist with expertise in printmaking and textile art, exploring various mediums such as ecoprinting, shibori, and textile collage. She began her artistic journey with batik, and expanded into silkscreen printing on paper and fabric.

"Women’s Work" comprises fabric panels crafted by Keddy that integrate vintage textiles, photographs, and stitching to depict women in both traditional and non-traditional occupations. The collection illustrates the diversity and significance of women’s labor during the past 150 years, offering a poignant homage to the history of working women through textiles and photography.

Hailing from Gloucester, Keddy's current passions involve ecoprinting—a technique utilizing live plants, pressure, and steam—and shibori, a Japanese method of dyeing cloth that employs folding, binding, clamping, and other resist methods. Keddy also holds esteemed memberships in the Rocky Neck Art Colony, Rockport Art Association, Salted Cod Arthouse Gallery, and the Surface Design Association.

The exhibit is in collaboration with The Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library and Uforge, and is part of the rotating art program at the library.

Jane Keddy: Women’s Work is on view from Feb. 29 to May 1, 2024, with a reception to be held on Feb. 29, from 5:30-7:30 pm. The library is open Monday-Wednesday 10 am to 6 pm, Thursday 12-8 pm, and Friday and Saturday 9 am to 5 pm. The exhibition space is located on the lower level.

This exhibition is made possible through the generous support of The Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library, a non-profit organization committed to fostering free educational and cultural programs for all patrons of the JP Library.