BHA Requests Waiving Large Project Review of New Hailey Apartments Electrification Project

Citing redundancy, the Boston Housing Authority has requested the Boston Planning & Development Agency waive the required large project review of the Mildred Hailey Apartments electrification project on Centre Street.



"This project has been publicly reviewed in various venues convened by the BHA as well as through the City of Boston's capital budget process, and the Mildred C. Hailey Tenant Organization strongly supports the project," wrote BHA Administrator and CEO Kenzie Bok to the BPDA.

Located at 265 Centre St., the development consists of several phases with numerous buildings. This particular part of the project is for 456 units of federally-assisted public housing, and due to its size, Boston's Zoning Code requires the BPDA to conduct an Article 80 review of the project. The project is already approved by the BPDA under the Master Plan review.

Bok said the project further's the city's environmental goals "by eliminating fossil fuel burning through electrification of the gas heat and hot water systems, improving the site conditions and pursuing deployment of rooftop photovoltaic energy."

Bok added that the project "will also have a profound environmental justice benefit by enhancing indoor air quality and improving ventilation."