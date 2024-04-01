Changes Coming to Lamartine Street? City Surveying Speed and Traffic Data

Have you noticed the black wire strips laid out in multiple spots along Lamartine Street in the past week? They are collecting data from vehicles driving on Lamartine Street to inform the city about possibly making changes to the heavily-driven road.

"BTD is collecting traffic and speed data on Lamartine Street between Centre and Green to measure vehicular speeds at various times of the day to better understand how the roadway is functioning," said a Boston Transportation Department spokesperson to Jamaica Plain News.

What does that mean? The spokesperson said that after initial information is gathered the city could determine to put up speed limit signage, more stop signs, painted double yellow lines, or speed humps. Or the street could be left in its current state.

What improvements would you like to see to Lamartine Street? Please comment below.