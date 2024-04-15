bb.q Chicken Restaurant Franchise Coming to Centre Street

The worldly popular bb.q Chicken restaurant chain will be opening a new Boston location on Centre Street where Cafe Beirut used to occupy.



bb.q Chicken has more than 4,000 restaurants across 59 countries in the world, with several franchises in Massachusetts including in Allston, Kenmore, and on Boylston Street, as well as in Lowell, Quincy, and Cambridge.

The menu includes 14 flavors of fried chicken including honey garlic, secret sauce, galbi, Caribbean spice, gangnam style, hot mala, and more. The menu also includes kimchi fried rice, spicy bowls of ddeok-bokki, assorted sides like French fries, pickled radish, cheesling fries, and more.

The space (654 Centre St.) is currently undergoing renovations before it opens.

The Boston Licensing Board granted a common victualers license to the franchise on February 2, 2024. The Jamaica Plain restaurant will be open from 11 am to 10 pm. Some bb.q Chicken franchises serve alcohol, but it doesn't look like the Jamaica Plain franchise is looking to serve at this point.