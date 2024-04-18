Footlight Club’s ‘Tuck Everlasting’ Opens Saturday and Asks: What Would You Do If You Had All Eternity?

The Footlight Club closes its 147th season with the musical Tuck Everlasting, which opens on Saturday.



The musical is based on the best-selling children's classic novel by Natalie Babbitt, and the musical poses the question: What would you do if you had all eternity?

The musical is about 11-year old Winnie Foster, who learns about the Tuck family's unending youth, and she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

“I think everyone will enjoy Tuck! For our audience members who have lived a little longer, the themes about life’s circular nature may resonate a little more deeply," said director Katie Swimm. "Our younger audience members will appreciate all the fun song and dance numbers, our amazing set with all its gorgeous trees, and the production’s cutest amphibian – Trevor the Toad!”

Tuck Everlasting stars Needham's Adeline DeFeo as young Winnie, who is

making her debut on the Footlight Club stage. Playing opposite DeFeo is Magdalena Poost in the role of the youngest member of the Tuck family, Jesse.

Having just moved to Boston less than a year ago, this is their Footlight debut as well, and in this pivotal role Poost captures the spirit of a person who has lived for decades, but remains in the body of an adolescent.

Several Footlight Club regulars play featured roles as well, including Kathleen Comber as and Todd Sandstrom as Mae and Angus Tuck, the family matriarch and patriarch, and Brian Bakofen, as the piece’s villain, The Man in Yellow.

Swimm, a former Footlight Club board member previously directed Footlight productions of Legally Blonde and Our Town, alongside her frequent collaborator, Music Director Jeff Kimball. Jamaica Plain’s Alicia Powell, also a former Board member provides choreography.

Tuck Everlasting opens Saturday, April 20 and runs Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

through May 4. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8 pm. Sunday shows begin at

2 pm. There will be a relaxed performance on April 27 at 2 pm that will include slight adjustments to the production that includes reduction of sound levels and any jarring sounds or lighting effects. In the theater lobby area downstairs, there will be designated quiet areas, staffed with volunteers, if anyone needs to leave their seats during the performance.

Tickets for all shows are available through the Footlight Club’s website.