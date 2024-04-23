Provide Feedback During White Stadium Design (Virtual) Meeting on April 25

The city is leading its first of three public meetings regarding the design of White Stadium to "integrate community feedback into a holistic stadium design" on April 25.



This is a virtual meeting in which the city "will align on design principles for the White Stadium project that support the values and goals identified in the Franklin Park Action Plan and respect the significance of the overall park," according to the city's website.

The meeting begins at 6 pm. Register here to attend via Zoom.