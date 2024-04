The Jamaica Plain Regan Youth League kicked off its 50th season on Saturday with more than 470 young ballplayers hitting liners, racing for home, and hurling for shutouts.



Saturday's parade was delayed a few hours due to April showers. But teams eventually gathered and made their way down Centre Street to South Huntington Avenue on its way to Daisy Field in Olmsted Park.

After Boston Mayor Michelle Wu threw out the first pitch, it was time for the ballplayers to take the field!