SNA Looking for Rent Free Tenant for Community Space on McBride Street

The Stonybrook Neighborhood Association is looking for a rent free tenant for a 600 sq. ft. area on McBride Street.



The community room is for non-profits and other community organizations to use for meetings free of charge at 141 McBride St. (next to Extra Space Storage).

The space is rent free. Here are more details:

Must be a 501c3 non profit organization

Must hold the insurance policy to cover the use of the meeting room

Must pay for utilities and internet service

Must provide office furniture office furniture and all amenities required/needed by tenant

Full use of the office space. SNA and other community organizations may reserve the space for meetings.

Must maintain and manage an online reservation system with support from SNA

If you're interested please contact the SNA via email snainjp@gmail.com.