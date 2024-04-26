SNA Looking for Rent Free Tenant for Community Space on McBride Street

The Stonybrook Neighborhood Association is looking for a rent free tenant for a 600 sq. ft. area on McBride Street.

The community room is for non-profits and other community organizations to use for meetings free of charge at 141 McBride St. (next to Extra Space Storage). 

The space is rent free. Here are more details:

  • Must be a 501c3 non profit organization
  • Must hold the insurance policy to cover the use of the meeting room
  • Must pay for utilities and internet service
  • Must provide office furniture office furniture and all amenities required/needed by tenant 
  • Full use of the office space. SNA and other community organizations may reserve the space for meetings.
  • Must maintain and manage an online reservation system with support from SNA

If you're interested please contact the SNA via email snainjp@gmail.com.

