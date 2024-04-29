‘Visual Research’ Painting Exhibit Opens at Jamaica Plain Branch Library May 2

Jennifer Pinck's exhibit Visual Research highlights her multifaceted experiences and profound passion for painting, and is opening at the Jamaica Plain Branch Library on May 2.



Drawing from a distinguished career that began as a commercial painter, Pinck is a pioneer in her field. The Gloucester resident was the first woman to obtain a full Boston Builder's License in 1986, and she has left an indelible mark on New England's skyline. She held leadership roles on iconic projects such as the Deer Island Treatment Plant and the Big Dig.

She served as a Trustee of the Montserrat College of Art and currently chairs the Board of Directors at the Boston Center for the Arts. Together with her wife, Kelle, she indulges her passion for collecting art from galleries, studios, and even yard sales.

Visual Research offers a glimpse into Pinck's journey as an artist by using the interplay of light, color, and geometry. Her paintings invite viewers to explore the intricate connections between the natural and built environments.

The exhibit is a collaboration between Jamaica Plain Branch Library, The Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library and Uforge, and is part of the trio's annual rotating art program for 2024.

Visual Research is on view from May 2-June 26, with a reception to be held on Thursday, May 2, 5:30-7:30 pm. The library is open Monday-Wednesday 10-6, Thursday 12-8, and Friday and Saturday 9-5 (closed Sundays). The exhibition space is located on the lower level.