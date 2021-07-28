JP Students Earn St. Sebastian’s Honor Roll

St. Sebastian's School is proud to announce the Jamaica Plain students who were named to the fourth quarter and second semester honor rolls.
Students earned honor rolls under the following categories:
High Honors: A- or above in all subjects
Honors with Distinction: B or above in all subjects
Honors: B- or above in all subjects
The following students are from Jamaica Plain:
Maxim D. Kalinichenko, Grade 8, High Honors
Michael J. Kalinichenko, Grade 10, High Honors
Luis E. Sosa Espinal, Grade 8, High Honors
