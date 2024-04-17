Taiko Drumming at Cherry Blossoms in Arnold Arboretum on April 24

The Arnold Arboretum is inviting you to come celebrate Japanese culture among the beautiful cherry blossoms with Taiko drumming on April 24.



Karen Young and KASA Taiko will perform, and there will be calligraphy and Japanese games by the Showa Boston Institute. The Taiko drumming will be taking place from 6 to 6:30 pm, with Showa activities before and after.

Seating for the performance will be on the ground, but you are welcome to bring a blanket to sit on. This program will take place on mowed grass in the Bradley Rosaceous Collection.