Peters Named New Jamaica Plain Liaison for City Hall

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu recently named Caroline Peters as Jamaica Plain's new neighborhood liaison.



“I’m excited to get to know the city and neighborhood I love through a new lens, not only as a Jamaica Plain resident but also as an extension of City Hall,” said Peters via press release. “The opportunity to contribute to efforts small and large in JP and help deliver on Mayor Wu’s goals is a privilege I take seriously and look forward to embarking on.”

Peters majored in Spanish at Macalester College and received a Fulbright English teaching assistantship grant in Colombia after graduating. Upon returning to the U.S., Peters worked at local universities in Boston including Boston University’s Center for English Language and Orientation Programs where she supported international students. Peters earned a certificate in Spanish/English translation from UMass Boston.

Neighborhood liaison positions are through the Office of Neighborhood Services, which connects residents to city services and resources, including responding to constituent service requests, attending neighborhood meetings, and responding to emergencies such as fires to help displaced residents.

“Neighborhood liaisons are a direct channel to City government, and I’m so grateful for their service and dedication to our communities," said Wu.