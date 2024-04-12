5-Story, 37 Units, Mixed-Use Building Pitched for Service Station’s Spot on Washington Street

The public is invited to offer their comments regarding a mixed-use five-story building that would replace a one-story service station on Washington Street.



Boston Pinnacle Properties LLC, and its principal owner, Adam Burns, submitted plans to the Boston Planning and Development Agency for their proposed building at 3458 Washington St. Currently, Keegan's Service Station is at the location, and adjacent to Hatoff's Gas Station, which may also be redeveloped.

The proposed building would have 37 units, primarily marketing rate according to the filing, with eight affordable units. There would be 807 sq. ft. of commercial space on the first floor, seven parking spots, as well as biking parking and storage areas.

The public comment period ends on May 6, and you can submit your comments on the BPDA's website.