Wenham Street Cinema 2024 Season Schedule

Wenham Street Cinema builds community through free film screenings, concerts, and other events. If you are able, please bring your own chair, and help contribute to the sense of community by bringing food or drink to share. If you’d like to get on the email list please send an email to matt.shuman@gmail.com. Thank you!

Event Date & Time Movie Description Speaker and Theme

1 Boston Marathon Watch Party Monday, 4/15 9 am to 10:45 This is a breakfast potluck and has a hard stop at 10:45am so we can bike over to the Marathon. Please bring food or drink to share if you are able.

2 Honey I Shrunk the Kids (93 minutes) Early May When kids sneak into inventor Wayne Szalinski's upstairs lab to retrieve an errant baseball, his experimental shrink ray miniaturizes them. When Szalinski returns home, he destroys the device -- which he thinks is a failure -- and dumps it in the trash, throwing out the kids along with it. The four children, now 1/4-inch tall, must survive the journey back to the house. Kids’ Screening

3 Barbie (114 min) Mid May The pre-movie lecture will be given by Margaret H. Wilson, a culture writer, podcaster, and – most important of all– a J.P. native since 1985. You may know her from her work with NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour, her newsletter Two Bossy Dames, or her trips and courses through Not Sorry Productions. To introduce this screening of Barbie, she’s going to speak on hyperfemininity as a rebellious act. Friend of the Cinema, Margaret H. Wilson

4 American Fiction (117 min) June 15th or 22nd (probably) Monk is a frustrated novelist who's fed up with the establishment that profits from Black entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes. To prove his point, he uses a pen name to write an outlandish Black book of his own, a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain. WSC’s Director of Film Analysis, Josh Ramos

5 Rustin (108 min) Late June Bayard Rustin, advisor to Martin Luther King Jr., dedicates his life to the quest for racial equality, human rights and worldwide democracy. However, as an openly gay Black man, he is all but erased from the civil rights movement he helped build. Juneteenth Screening

6 Light of Day Records Presents… LIVE from WSC! Saturday, July 13th This is a live music concert with three performers, generally the biggest, most social, most fun event of the year! All ages, BYOB, BYOF. Follow @LightofDayRecords or @WenhamStreetCinema on IG for more info.

7 Bottoms (92 min) Mid July Unpopular best friends PJ and Josie start a high school fight club to meet girls and lose their virginity. They soon find themselves in over their heads when the most popular students start beating each other up in the name of self-defense. Pride Screening with State Rep. Sam Montaño

8 The Thin Blue Line (103 min) Saturday, July 20th One night in November 1976, after his car breaks down on a road outside Dallas, Randall Adams accepts a ride from teenager David Harris. Harris is driving a stolen vehicle and, later that night, when Dallas police officer Robert Wood pulls the car over to check its headlights, he is shot and killed. A jury believes Adams is the killer, but Errol Morris' classic documentary explores the role of Harris' perjured testimony, misleading witness accounts and police misconduct in the verdict. Boston City Councilor Ben Weber

9 Dunkirk (106 min) Early August In May 1940, Germany advanced into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops were slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every serviceable naval and civilian vessel that could be found. At the end of this heroic mission, 330,000 French, British, Belgian and Dutch soldiers were safely evacuated. Matt Shuman, who, despite himself, is a big fan of Christopher Nolan

10 Bring it On (98 min) Mid August The Toro cheerleading squad from Rancho Carne High School in San Diego has got spirit, spunk, sass and a killer routine that's sure to land them the national championship trophy for the sixth year in a row. But for newly-elected team captain Torrance, the Toros' road to total cheer glory takes a shady turn when she discovers that their perfectly-choreographed routines were in fact stolen from the Clovers, a hip-hop squad from East Compton, by the Toro's former captain. Amy’s Pick; Executive Director of Suburban Outreach, Amy Cantor

11 JP Porchfest TBD JP’s preeminent free, public music event of the year! Other stages are nearby! Executive Popcorn Helper: Arlo; Chief Joy Sparker: Zozia.

12 Light of Day Records Presents… Stand Up Comedy! Saturday, August 24th This event is a showcase of local stand up comedians – all ages, BYOB, BYOF. Follow @LightofDayRecords or @WenhamStreetCinema on IG for more info.

13 Dr. Dre 4000 Presents… The Chemistry of Wine September 6th or 7th Join us for a 90 minute lecture and wine tasting presented by. Dr. Andre Issacs of Holy Cross’ Chemistry Department. PLEASE NOTE that this is our only event that requires a RSVP and $10 - $20 donation to the presenter to cover the cost of the wine and snacks. Prof. Andre K. Issacs (aka, Dr Dre 4000 on IG and Tik Tok)