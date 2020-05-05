Video: English High Staff Creates Inspiring Music Medley for Students

Teachers working on their TikTok dances, reading Mary Oliver poetry, dancing with their children, lip synching to pop hits, and more dancing. Those are some of the scenes that are part of an inspiring video made by English High School faculty and staff for students.



ESL teacher Cristina Hernandez-Persia dropped the breaking news video to her personal YouTube page on Monday.

"As we finish this school year with remote learning, we want our students to remember that physical distance does not keep us apart. So, to our students, and to those who may not be our student, we will finish strong, together," wrote Hernandez-Persia.