Half Half Half Half Half Marathon at Jamaica Pond on April 11 to Support Free Youth Literacy Programs

One of the shortest marathons will be ran at Jamaica Pond on April 11 -- and it'll be for a very good cause -- supporting free youth literacy programs.



Nonprofit 826 Boston's Half Half Half Half Half Marathon is an (almost) .826-mile marathon to raise money for its free writing, after-school tutoring, and publishing programs offered to Boston K-12 students. Last year, 826 Boston worked with nearly 3,000 students, provided a total of 20,622 program hours, and published 19 books that featured 505 student authors.

"As someone who visits the pond regularly, I find it’s a real treat to be able to participate in the 826 Boston Halfx5 Marathon together with neighbors and friends, all while supporting a uniquely important organization," said Jamaica Plain resident Jill Berg, an 826 Boston board member. "I love participating alongside student authors, learning about their writing projects, and having a chance to purchase their publications in the spot."

The marathon is family-friendly so kids of all ages are welcome to run/walk/jog/piggyback to the finish line. Pets are welcome and the race is also wheelchair-accessible.

Registration for the event starts at 5:30 pm at the Jamaica Pond Boathouse, and the race begins at 6 pm. Registrants are encouraged to sign up either as individuals or as teams. There will also be games, prizes, and more.

You can register for the Half Half Half Half Half Marathon at 826boston.org/half.