Jamaica Plain-Focused ‘Reimagining’ White Stadium Meeting Discussing Transportation Concerns on April 10

Transportation is one of the biggest concerns about the redevelopment of White Stadium. With that in mind, the city is hosting a public meeting on April 10 that is focusing on the aspect of transportation in regards to redeveloping the stadium.



The redevelopment plan includes making the stadium the centerpiece of Boston Public Schools athletics, as well as the home field for a professional women's soccer team.

In this workshop, the city will present a detailed transportation plan for the Jamaica Plain neighborhood to guide discussion and feedback. The meeting is open to the public, but is intended for Jamaica Plain residents.

The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, April 10 from 7:30 to 9 pm (the flyer below says it ends at 8:30, but the city's website says 9 pm). Please click here to register to attend the meeting.

The city's White Stadium redevelopment website said the following topics will be covered during the Jamaica Plain meeting:

Neighborhood streets proposed for parking regulations changes, including consideration of Resident Permit Parking.

Game day traffic and parking restrictions

Updated proposed Shuttle circulation routes with street dimensions and traffic flow

Data on proposed shuttle frequency and size

Sidewalk improvement areas

Pedestrian safety improvements

Rideshare and carpool pick up and drop off locations

Enforcement mechanisms