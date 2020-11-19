Jamaica Plain Resident Murdered in Hyde Park, Police Seek Public’s Assistance

A 20-year-old Jamaica Plain resident has been identified as the victim in a Hyde Park shooting.



Boston Police District E-18 responded to a call for shots fired around 10 pm on Nov. 16 in the area of 18 Church St. in Hyde Park.

Upon arrival police found Bolivar Soto suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Boston Police Department are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and are asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).