Strong Women, Strong Girls Boston Receives Thousands From Tufts Health Plan Foundation & Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation

Tufts Health Plan Foundation and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation recently gave $30,000 to eight nonprofit organizations in New England region, including Strong Women, Strong Girls Boston. The awards honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy and support work to advance social and racial justice.



Strong Women, Strong Girls Boston's mission statement is: To empower girls to imagine a broader future through a curriculum grounded on female role models delivered by college women mentors, who are themselves mentored by professional women.

“These organizations are working to drive positive change in communities that are often overlooked and underestimated. They advance social justice and keep Dr. King’s dream alive and thriving,” said Nora Moreno Cargie, who is president of Tufts Health Plan Foundation and leads Corporate Citizenship at the company formed by the combination of Tufts Health Plan with Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.

The following organizations received funding:

• AMOR (Alliance Mobilizing our Resistance) Coalition in Rhode Island (Statewide)

• Connecticut CORE Organize Now! (Statewide)

• ProsperityME (Greater Portland and Lewiston/Auburn)

• Boston Uncornered (Dorchester)

• Strong Women, Strong Girls Boston (Jamaica Plain)

• Seacoast New Hampshire Black Lives Matter Chapter

• Nashua New Hampshire Black Lives Matter Chapter

• Manchester New Hampshire Black Lives Matter Chapter

“We are proud to support the work of these organizations and are committed to helping address racial and social inequities and health disparities across the region,” said Karen Voci, president of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation. “This is especially important now as so many communities of color here in New England have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”