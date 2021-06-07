Walk-Ins Welcome: Dimock Center Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics June 8 – Aug. 31

The Dimock Center will be hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Bethel AME Church Sanctuary on Walk Hill Street in Jamaica Plain from June 8th through Aug. 31st. Join us Tuesdays from 2-6pm and Saturdays from 9am-3pm, except for Saturday, July 3rd.



The AME Church Sanctuary is at 40 Walk Hill St., Jamaica Plain from June 8th through August 31st.

There is no need to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information please call 617-442-8800 x2025 or visit dimock.org/vaccine.