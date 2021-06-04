Income-Tiered Electric Community Carshare Starting in Jamaica Plain

Starting June 6, there will be two parking spots in a Centre Street municipal parking lot dedicated to an income-tiered community electric carshare.



The parking lot at 737 Centre St. will have two reserved spots for Good2Go, which is funded by E4TheFuture and the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center. In 2020, the city dedicated several parking spots as electric vehicle charging stations in the municipal lot.

Good2Go features tiered pricing, and customers can qualify for the reduced $5 per hour rate (half the regular rate) by demonstrating enrollment in a public assistance program such as showing a SNAP or WIC card, a utility bill showing the receiving of fuel assistance, living in affordable housing and more. For a full list of ways to qualify visit evgood2go.org. The hourly rate includes charging, insurance and roadside assistance for all customers.

Eversource is installing the infrastructure and EV charging stations to supply power to the vehicles, and the city has dedicated the parking spaces for the program. Additional program partners include Nuestra Comunidad, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, and Mobility Development.