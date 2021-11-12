JPNDC, Developer Want to Purchase Stonley Road Project, Make All Units Affordable Housing

The Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation (JPNDC) and a development company want to purchase Stonley Road property to make a project previously approved by the city for 45 rental units.



JPNDC and Traggorth Companies filed a notice of small project change with the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) to purchase the land and make the project the BPDA already approved in December 2019.

Along with being new owners of the property, they would like to make all 45 units income-restricted. The original owners of the property were approved to make the project with 22% of the units deemed affordable housing.

There will be a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16 (6-7:30 pm) to discuss the project changes to the project. The meeting will include a presentation, followed by a Q&A and comments from the public. Register here to attend the virtual meeting.

Nonprofit JPNDC and Traggorth Companies are proposing that 12 units not exceed 120% AMI (area median income), 18 units not exceed 100% AMI, and 15 units not exceed 80% AMI, according to documents filed with BPDA.

The original plan also included 19 surface level parking spots, which looks like it will still be included in the new owners' plans.