St. Sebastian’s Jamaica Plain Students Receive Honor Roll

St. Sebastian's School is proud to announce the Honor Roll recipients for the first quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.
Recipients of these academic awards fall into three categories: High Honors, maintains an A- or above in all subjects; Honors with Distinction, maintains a B or above in all subjects; Honors, maintains a B- or above in all subjects; Effort, for marks of 1 or 2 in all subjects; and Superior Effort, for marks of 1 in all subjects. The following Jamaica Plain students earned honor rolls:
Michael J. Kalinichenko, Grade 11, Honors with Distinction
Maxim D. Kalinichenko, Grade 9, High Honors
Luis E. Sosa Espinal, Grade 9, Honors with Distinction