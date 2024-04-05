Who Wants to Buy the Defunct Hollow Reed School?

The Hollow Reed School never reopened after shuttering due to COVID, and now the 8,000+ sq. ft. building is for sale -- but there's a few catches.



The Victorian style house situated between Sedgwick Street and Carolina Avenue is for sale for $2,225,000, and is listed as having one bedroom, and six bathrooms (four full). The inside of the building still looks like a preschool with little toddler toilets and more. The address of the property is 93 Sedgwick Street.

Due to the school having nonprofit status, any sale to a buyer that's not a non-profit must be approved by the Massachusetts Attorney General to assure it's being sold for fair market or greater value. If it's sold to a nonprofit with a similar mission as Hollow Reed, it must be approved by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to ensure the next owner is pursuing nonprofit status.

What's not for sale is the green space at the corner of Sedgwick and Elm streets, which served as a playground for the school, and still has playground equipment on it.

"Part of their mission was teaching children and a love of nature," said listing agent Janet Deegan of Cervone Deegan/Coldwell Banker. "They seem very clear that the bottom line is that whatever happens with the house, the land at Sedgwick and Elm streets is not on the market. It will be maintained as a green a canopy going forward."

Conceivably, if a school were to move into the property, the playground area could once again be used by students.