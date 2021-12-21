Sherrill House CEO Patrick Stapleton Elected Vice Chair of State Board of Registration of Nursing Home Administrators

Patrick J. Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer of Sherrill House, a not-for-profit skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Jamaica Plain, has been elected vice chair of the Massachusetts Board of Registration of Nursing Home Administrators.





Stapleton, a national leader in the long-term care profession, first joined the board following his appointment by Gov. Deval Patrick. In 2016, he was reappointed by Gov. Charlie Baker to the board, which protects the health and safety of nursing home residents by ensuring that administrators adhere to quality standards and continuing education. Stapleton was unanimously elected vice chair on Nov. 19 by his fellow board members.

“I’m extremely honored to serve as vice chair of the Board of Registration of Nursing Home Administrators alongside a group of professional peers who are deeply committed to the patients and residents that nursing homes serve,” said Stapleton. “This is an important oversight role that draws upon my decades of experience in the long-term care profession, but also speaks to the reputation that Sherrill House has built as a provider of high quality care.”

Stapleton has served as CEO of Boston’s Sherrill House since 2003. He is also a member of the American Health Care Association’s Not-for-Profit Council and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Informal Dispute Resolution Board. He serves on the board of trustees for LeadingAge Massachusetts and previously served on the board of trustees for the Massachusetts Senior Care Association.

Stapleton earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and political science from Salem State University and a master’s degree in health care administration from Simmons University.