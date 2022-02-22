DCR Presenting Plans for Amory Park Walkway Entrance on Feb. 24

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will present plans for Amory Park in a public virtual meeting on Feb. 24.



At the meeting, DCR's project team will provide plans for Amory Park, at the intersection of Amory and Boylston streets. The plan is for an improved entrance to the Southwest Corridor Park, which is state-run, to create universally accessible pathways that connect city sidewalks and existing park pathways.

Work will also include implementing landscape improvements such as new native species plantings.

As part of this project two pieces of play equipment will be removed from this location.

After the presentation the public will be allowed to ask questions and provide feedback on the proposed design. After the meeting, the presentation will be viewable by clicking here.

This meeting will be Feb. 24 from 6 to 7:30 pm. Click here to join the meeting.