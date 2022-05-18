Universal, Affordable Early Education Advocates Tout A Day Without Child Care in Jamaica Plain

In observance of national A Day Without Child Care, early educators, families, and advocates gathered at the Green Street MBTA station and the Johnson Playground across the street on May 9.



As part of the day, hundreds of people across Massachusetts and the nation took action to demand change in the child care and early education sector.

Neighborhood Villages Action Fund was on the ground supporting early education and care providers across the state as they, in solidarity with families and advocates, called for child care reform.

In JP, the Action Fund engaged parents and child care providers in their I’m a Child Care Voter initiative, which encourages people to demonstrate their support for legislative change with elected leaders in the statehouse, in Congress, and in their communities.

“Too many families struggle through days without child care and too many underpaid early educators struggle to balance their passion for education with maintaining financial security,” said Latoya Gayle, senior director of advocacy at the Neighborhood Villages Action Fund. “We were pleased to see an incredible outpouring of support from early educators, families, and advocates who joined us on Monday to advocate for child care reform. We will continue to fight every day to push for an overhaul of our child care system so it works better for everyone.”

Neighborhood Villages Action Fund is a Boston-based organization that is dedicated to fighting for state and federal legislation to create an equitable and affordable early education and care system that works for families, providers, and educators.

The Action Fund works in partnership with the Common Start Coalition, which is backing the Common Start legislation in Massachusetts. The proposed legislation utilizes increased family financial assistance and direct-to-program funding to make the Commonwealth’s early education and care system more affordable and accessible for families, improve the quality of care for children, provide financial stability for providers, and ensure respectable wages for educators.

The Action Fund is also advocating for the passage of federal legislation that would invest in our country’s early education and care system.