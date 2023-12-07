Curley School Offers Counseling After Plane Flies Overhead with Anti-Semitic Message

Curley School students were offered counseling after witnessing a plane fly overhead with an anti-Semetic message on Thursday.



Principal Katie Grassa sent the following email:

Today, while our students were outside for recess, an airplane pulling an anti-Semitic message flew overhead and was witnessed by our students.

Our educators immediately set up opportunities for the students who witnessed this highly offensive and hateful language to address the impacts on them.

As you know, we strive to communicate with one another in a caring, welcoming, and affirming way each day at the Curley School. Today, someone outside of our school affected our community in a very disturbing way.

We will not waver in our commitment to ensuring that all students, families, and staff are cherished for who they are at our school. We always welcome your ideas and suggestions about how we can continually work towards achieving that vision.