Gov. Healey Issues Pardon for Misdemeanor Marijuana Possession Convictions in Massachusetts

Governor Maura Healey announced on Wednesday that she is taking executive action to pardon misdemeanor marijuana possession convictions in Massachusetts, which needs to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
Healey's pardon will apply to all eligible convictions, and most people will not need to take any action to have their criminal records updated. The pardon would apply to all adult Massachusetts state court misdemeanor convictions before March 13, 2024 for possession of marijuana.
“Nobody should face barriers to getting a job, housing or an education because of an old misdemeanor marijuana conviction that they would not be charged for today,” said Healey.
She said it would be would be the most comprehensive action by a governor since President Joe Biden pardoned federal marijuana possession convictions and called on governors to take similar actions in their states.
“Marijuana laws have significantly changed over the past decade, and it’s essential that our criminal justice system adjusts with them. Governor Healey’s proposed pardon represents an important step toward righting historic wrongs, particularly around our country’s misguided War on Drugs,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.
In October 2022, Biden issued a presidential proclamation pardoning many federal and D.C. offenses for simple marijuana possession offenses. In December 2023, he expanded the pardon to include more offenses. Biden also implored governors to take action to pardon marijuana convictions in their states during his State of the Union last week. He also directed his cabinet to review the federal classification of marijuana.