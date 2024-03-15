Gov. Healey Issues Pardon for Misdemeanor Marijuana Possession Convictions in Massachusetts

Governor Maura Healey announced on Wednesday that she is taking executive action to pardon misdemeanor marijuana possession convictions in Massachusetts, which needs to be approved by the Governor’s Council.



Healey's pardon will apply to all eligible convictions, and most people will not need to take any action to have their criminal records updated. The pardon would apply to all adult Massachusetts state court misdemeanor convictions before March 13, 2024 for possession of marijuana.

“Nobody should face barriers to getting a job, housing or an education because of an old misdemeanor marijuana conviction that they would not be charged for today,” said Healey.

She said it would be would be the most comprehensive action by a governor since President Joe Biden pardoned federal marijuana possession convictions and called on governors to take similar actions in their states.