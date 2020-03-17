Photos: State Posts JP Playground Closed Until Further Notice

Children beware -- do not go to playgrounds -- because (at least one) is closed until further notice.



Recognizing they are little germ factories with little hands touching surfaces over and over again -- the state nailed a sign up at the Call Street playground saying that it is closed until further notice.

The sign appeared on Monday at the playground in Jamaica Plain, which many children refer to as "the train playground" because it overlooks the train tracks between Green Street and Forest Hills.