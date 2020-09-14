Impact Advisory Group Discussing Pine Street Inn Development on Sept. 15

The development team of the city-approved Pine Street Inn supportive housing project will discuss its construction management plan during a public meeting on Sept. 15.



The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) is hosting the online meeting. The meeting's focus will be for the Impact Advisory Group (IAG) to hear from the development team about work that will be undertaken, and particularly the construction management plan once the project has obtained building permits. The project has received approval from the BPDA, and received millions of dollars in financial support from the city.

IAG meetings are different than regular community meetings about development projects. IAG meetings are working sessions for the IAG team and development team, which is The Community Builders and Pine Street Inn for the project being sited at 3368 Washington St. If time allows, there will be an opportunity for questions and commits from non-IAG members of the public.

Discussion of the construction plan for this particular project is interesting because the property owner of 3377 Washington St, which is across the street, is suing to stop the project because they say it will affect its tenant, Turtle Swamp Brewery. The lawsuit states their concerns are in regards to a lack of parking.

The project is approved to have 39 parking spaces. The new project will be the city's largest supportive housing development. In total there will be 202 income-restricted units in the five-story, mixed-use building. There will be 140 units designated as supportive housing for individuals served by Pine Street Inn, and another 62 units will be available for low- and moderate-income households.

This meeting will be hosted online, using Zoom. To attend you must register using this link, then you will receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the meeting. An email will be sent prior to the meeting regarding technical assistance. The meeting will open about 15 minutes before 6 pm to join and troubleshoot any technical issues. If you're calling in by phone, you'll need to download the Zoom application to see the presentation and access language interpretation.

You can register in advance for this webinar by the following link: bit.ly/32b71FCpsi1

Toll free call in number: 833.568.8864

Meeting ID: 161 915 6616