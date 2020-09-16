Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month with Self-Guided Public Art Tour of Boston’s Latin Quarter

Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month by learning about the public art located in Boston's Latin Quarter.



Take a stroll and learn about the history, meaning and significance of the many murals, sculptures, and other public art in the cultural district. The self-guided audio tour begins at Jackson Square MBTA Station and will lead you up Centre Street as you explore 11 different public art pieces, which all reflect the beautiful culture of the neighborhood.

To access the self-guided audio tour, click the links:

English Tour: www.youraudiotour.com/tours/917

Tour en español: www.youraudiotour.com/tours/946

Take a photo of yourself next to one of the art pieces and tag Hyde Square Task Force @HydeSquareTF on Facebook or Instagram to be entered to win a $100 gift card to a local business. Submissions will be counted anytime between September 15th and October 15th.

Please wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines as you complete the tour.

The Art Walk is a part of Hyde Square Task Force's virtual event series for Latinx Heritage Month.