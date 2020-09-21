Jamaica Plain’s Scarlett Shiloh Joins DangerLaw, LLC

DangerLaw, LLC of Newtonville, recently announced the addition of Scarlett Shiloh as a legal assistant with the firm. Shiloh is a Jamaica Plain resident.





“In addition to providing administrative support to DangerLaw’s attorneys, Scarlett reflects the warmth, creativity and welcoming feel that epitomizes who we are,” said Deborah Danger, Esq., LL.M., Managing Member.

Shiloh is also a freelance writer who specializes in creative fiction, TV screenplays, comics and marketing copywriting and has mastered conversational French, Japanese and American Sign Language. Shiloh previously served as an inclusion aide at Cambridge Learning Center, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Emerson College in Visual & Media Arts for screenwriting.

“I love working at DangerLaw and removing administrative tasks from the attorneys’ shoulders so they can focus on our clients. I am proud of the work we all do and the appreciation we show to one another. I am thrilled to have found such a wonderful environment and work family,” said Shiloh.

An interesting fact about DangerLaw LLC, there is a five-percent discount for clients who make the attorneys laugh.