Free Virtual Salsa Class with Angie & Audrey Courtesy Hyde Square Task Force Sept. 24

Get moving with Angie and Audrey with a virtual salsa class that will kick off with a performance by these two incredible dancers on Sept. 24.



Angie and Audrey are a queer Latinx couple with a mission to decolonize society’s mentality by uplifting Afro-Latinx culture, history, and gender-free expression in partner dance. Angie started her formal training at age 14 in her hometown in Colombia. Audrey was born in the Dominican Republic, where her training began in ballet at the age of 4. Though trained in a variety of dances throughout the years, it wasn’t until they both reconnected with their roots, through Afro Latin dances that they began their journey as a performing duo. Angie and Audrey specialize in salsa and afro cuban dance movement. They perform Salsa on 2, with flamenco dance, Afro cuban, modern, and hip hop/phunk.

No experience is required, and everyone is welcome. The class begins at 6 pm. For the Zoom link, visit Hyde Square Task Force's Facebook page or hydesquare.org/events-calendar.

This event is part of Hyde Square Task Force's virtual event series for Latinx Heritage Month. For more information contact Sarah at sarah@hydesquare.org or 617-318-6610.