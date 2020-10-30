Franklin Park Coalition Turkey Trot Can Be Done on Your Own Schedule

This year's Franklin Park Coalition Turkey Trot is going to be different this year because you know... This year's trot will be done at participants' pace, anything from Halloween through November 30.



First off, register on the Coalition's website for $10 (but you can donate more) by clicking here (scroll to the bottom of the page). website for $10, then run the Turkey Trot at your own pace and on your own schedule from October 31st through November 30th.

All entrants will be eligible for raffle prizes. You can also win additional prizes by sharing your photos of your costume or of an interesting routes (can you form a turkey??) within the park on social media by using #FPTurkeytrot (tag @FranklinParkBos on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook)) or by email (turkeytrot@franklinparkcoalition.org).

Prizes include one-year family memberships to:

Franklin Park Zoo

Museum of Fine Arts

Trustees of Reservations

Mass Audubon

Museum of Science

National Center of Afro American Artists

More details are available at franklinparkcoalition. org/featured-events/turkey- trot/