Nine Jamaica Plain Bizs Awarded JPCS Main Streets Grants for Reopening

JP Centre/South Main Streets has awarded grants to nine Jamaica Plain businesses to help them with their reopening expenses and outdoor seating.

The grants were given to businesses in the JPCSMS district.

Grants of $1000 were awarded to the following businesses:

Casa Verde at 711 Centre St.

at 711 Centre St. Jeanie Johnston at 144 South St.

at 144 South St. JPizle Kitchen at 536 Centre St.

at 536 Centre St. Little Dipper at 669 Centre St.

at 669 Centre St. Monumental Market at 36 South St.

at 36 South St. Same Old Place at 662 Centre St.

at 662 Centre St. Soup Shack at 779 Centre St.

at 779 Centre St. Tres Gatos at 470 Centre St.

at 470 Centre St. Vee Vee at 763 Centre St.

Funds for the grants were raised through a JPCSMS crowdfunding campaign.

"The selection process prioritized businesses that undertook extensive additional expenses in reopening after the state-mandated shutdown due to COVID-19," said a JPCSMS press release. "Particular attention was given to businesses that added outdoor dining or retail, as these were measures that served to promote the district as a whole."

JP Centre/South Main Streets has been working since the declaration of the state of emergency in the Commonwealth in March to help district businesses. Some of JPCSMS other projects include:

JP Main Streets Relief Fund

Orange Means Open Campaign

Explore JP Campaign

Boston Main Streets Foundation Grants