The Brynx Receives 2020 Preservation Massachusetts Award

The Brynx apartment building recently was recognized by Preservation Massachusetts for their 2020 Preservation Awards.



Located on South Huntington Avenue, and steps from Olmstead Park, The Brynx is a two-building rental apartment community. It combines both the 1920’s Shepley Bulfinch-designed details and character of the original structure—formerly known as the Goddard House—with the contemporary feel of the newly-built property.

The Brynx was honored as one of the best transformative projects that revitalizes the best of the past for something good for the future. Honoring the original architecture and timeless features, the team at The Brynx remixed the property for modern living, nearly 100 years after the building first opened.